DRAGOON — Visitors want to see the Texas Canyon sites and learn the history, and now there is a new bed and breakfast where they can rest before continuing their adventures.
Max Finch Statues is one of the owners of the newly opened Hidden Oasis Bed & Breakfast, located at 1867 N. Johnson Rd. in Dragoon, has a garden, multiple cottages and radiates a colorful rustic hacienda design.
The new business will be holding a grand opening Dec. 28, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Range News spoke to one of the owners of the property, Max Finch Stutes, about why this location was chosen, as well as the business itself.
Arizona Range News: Why did you decide to build in your new location?
Stutes: Dragoon has a rich history of the late 1800s to early 1900s, with beautiful landscapes and some of the best wines in the world. Our property, in its first year sent away many guests, due to the high demand of hikers, bird watchers, wine enthusiasts, etc but also those who are seeking a retreat getaway- there is something for everyone in these parts.
With the Amerind Museum, Triangle T Saloon within a couple of miles away, to include hiking the lovely Dragoon Springs, Butterfield Stagecoach, visit the graves of the Confederate soldiers, it was an easy decision to invest in the building, which gives us more bandwidth to accommodate more guests to share in this unforgettable experience.
Rex Allen Museum is among the list of museums within the neighboring towns.
Arizona Range News: What would you say sets your property apart from the rest?
Stutes: Hidden Oasis Best & Breakfast Community is just that — it is a special community/modern-day village that boasts unique casitas, a historic chapel, two decorative ponds/waterfall, a labyrinth. This lovely property has a peaceful feel while also provides numerous activities such as miniature golf, ping pong, horseshoe, croquet, darts.etc.
Arizona Range News: What are you the most excited about regarding this new business venture?
Stutes: The fact that this property attracts visitors from all over the world, as well as being driving revenue to Dragoon, Willcox, Benson plus the other surrounding areas gives us a sense of adding value to our community. This gets us excited.
Arizona Range News: Is there anything else you would like to add?
Stutes: My husband and I, in our search for a bed and breakfast, spent more than five years visiting many states and Dragoon won our hearts. We knew instantly that it was home and we were determined to invest in this lovely “hidden oasis.”
We spearheaded the mission for the quiet zoning to bring relief to residents who struggled with the ongoing train horns that interrupted their sleep.
We’ve added Yoga classes as well and we’re on a mission to work with businesses such as Desert Survivors to promote a place for folks to come and spend a day or days where they can be spoiled with a caring community.
