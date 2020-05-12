Authorities are investigating the death of a man who ran naked from a Cochise County home early Tuesday morning and became the victim of a hit-and-run.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a disturbance in the 3600 block of Robbs Road at 1:06 a.m. The caller told deputies an acquaintance had climbed into the crawl space above the home's bathroom and crashed through the kitchen ceiling. She said the man then ran into the desert naked.
Deputies found the man on Kansas Settlement just north of Robbs Road suffering from severe trauma. Authorities said he stopped breathing while medical personnel were en route and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe the man had been struck by a vehicle and left near the roadway.
The name of the 46-year-old man is being withheld until his next of kin have been notified.
Cochise County Sheriff Office public information officer Carol Capas said detectives have been at Robbs Road home since 3 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 520-432-9502. Any information received may remain confidential.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.