WILLCOX — Adventure author Edgar Rice Burroughs will be celebrated at the ERB-Fest this weekend in Willcox.
It was in nearby Fort Grant that the master storyteller served in the 7th U.S. Cavalry from 1896-97.
The festival is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any fan of popular culture or unique Arizona history.
Burroughs, the creator of “Tarzan” and “John Carter of Mars,” is considered by many to be the influential “great-grandfather of contemporary popular culture” and his century-old stories were the catalyst for iconic franchises like “Star Wars,” Superman, Marvel’s “Avengers” and the biggest-grossing film of all time, “Avatar.”
Renowned science fiction author Ray Bradbury said, “Edgar Rice Burroughs was, and is, the most influential writer, bar none, of our century.”
Even the recently celebrated Moon-landing was influenced by Burroughs’ writing.
Many of Burroughs’ fantasy and adventure stories were inspired and influenced by his time serving in the southwestern Arizona Territory; and the 2019 ERB-Fest is a chance for fans and historians alike to return back to where it all began and celebrate this unique creator’s legendary biography.
The Festival (also known to “Tarzan” fans as the annual “Dum Dum” event) will include a Huckster Room full of hard-to-find ERB collectibles; guest speakers will present throughout the day, and there will be a screening of the classic Tarzan film, “Tarzan’s Greatest Adventure,” at the Willcox Historic Theater.
For day-trippers, the 2019 ERB-Fest is free for everyone to enjoy the Huckster (vendor) Room and daytime guest speakers. The Friday evening movie screening is open to everyone with paid theater admission. However, some festival activities will require full event registration, which is sold out.
ERB-Fest will be held Aug. 2-3, at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St., in historic downtown Willcox.
For more details on festival schedules, contact organizer Frank Puncer at fwpuncer@gmail.com.
