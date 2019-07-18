Hate Crimes

The nation is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of hate crimes.

PHOENIX — A new study paints an ugly picture for the state as Arizona now ranks 14th in the nation in the rise of the number of hate crimes.

The study, released by SafeHome.org looked at the growth in hate crimes committed between 2013 and 2017. In that time, the state has seen a 55-percent increase in bias-motivated offenses, compared to a 22-percent rise seen nationally.

Phoenix itself was listed in the top five cities for rising hate crimes, with a 170-percent growth rate in reported incidents.

“Plus it’s estimated that hate crimes are grossly underreported — the Bureau of Justice Statistics has estimated about two-thirds of hate crimes are not reported to police,” SafeHome.org wrote.

The data used to compile this study was obtained from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s annual hate crime statistic reports.

See the full study online at https://www.safehome.org/resources/hate-crime-stats/.

