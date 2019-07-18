PHOENIX — A new study paints an ugly picture for the state as Arizona now ranks 14th in the nation in the rise of the number of hate crimes.
The study, released by SafeHome.org looked at the growth in hate crimes committed between 2013 and 2017. In that time, the state has seen a 55-percent increase in bias-motivated offenses, compared to a 22-percent rise seen nationally.
Phoenix itself was listed in the top five cities for rising hate crimes, with a 170-percent growth rate in reported incidents.
“Plus it’s estimated that hate crimes are grossly underreported — the Bureau of Justice Statistics has estimated about two-thirds of hate crimes are not reported to police,” SafeHome.org wrote.
The data used to compile this study was obtained from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s annual hate crime statistic reports.
See the full study online at https://www.safehome.org/resources/hate-crime-stats/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.