BOWIE- A new chief will be bringing some updates to the Bowie Volunteer Fire Department.
On Friday, Marty Minnick was sworn in as the new Bowie Volunteer Fire Department Chief. Minnick moved to Bowie on Halloween night of 2019 and began volunteering with the fire department.
“I want to make it (Bowie) grow. I have some really good ideas for Bowie and I want to see it prosper,” said Minnick. “I know we’ve got a lot of training to do.”
Minnick told the Range News that he intends to attend Eastern Arizona College in Safford to receive EMT training. At this point, his goal is to get all of the Bowie fire fighters trained and certified in Fire Fighters 1. Training will be the major focus of Minnick’s next step, and he hopes to combine Bowie and San Simon’s training in an effort to work together in cohesion. The upcoming training combination of Bowie and San Simon will include extraction of a junior firefighter out of a car.
Previously, Minnick was a firefighter in the city of Algoma Wisconsin. At this point the Bowie firefighters include 5 volunteers and one junior firefighter. Minnick was sworn in on Friday by Judge Ruben Adame. The Bowie Fire Department new board member Loren Turner, Assistant Fire Chief Robert Clarkston Jr, and Office Administrator Beth DeSpain were also sworn in.
