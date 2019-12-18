GRAHAM COUNTY- Rescue and law enforcement officials responded to three wrecks on Tuesday alone.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Trooper Marotto informed the Courier that on Tuesday the wrecks came solidly one after another. After emergency personnel finished cleaning up one collision, another would happen. On Tuesday one non-injury collision occurred on State Route 75, an injury-collision on US Highway 70, and then one more near Jobis Market on Highway 191 which was also an injury-collision. On I-10 on Wednesday morning was also an injury collision in Cochise County, and another on Tuesday on I-10 in Cochise County. The chain of crashes began on the I-10 on Sunday near milepost 371.
“Three out of the five collisions were due to fatigue, two were due to inattentiveness. One went through a stop sign and the other person wasn’t able to stop in time,” said Marotto. “We are aware of the holidays and we’re out here in full force and we’re trying to ensure that people are being safe so at the same time.”
According to the National Safety Council, roughly 343 people die in traffic-related incidents during the three days of the Christmas holiday period. According to the research of the AAA Foundation of Traffic Safety, 21 percent of fatal car crashes involve fatigued drivers.
Ways to remain alert while driving over the holidays:
Do not drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Have an alert passenger
Do not eat a heavy meal before driving
Plan daylight trips
Have adequate rest before driving
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.