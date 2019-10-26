WILLCOX- Locals got their scare on for a good cause.
The Willcox Future Farmers of America students worked for a week to create the haunted house, which was open on Thursday night. Individuals who were brave enough to enter the house could pay three dollars per person at the door to the Willcox school agricultural building or donate a canned food item. The food and money will be donated to the Willcox Community Food Pantry.
“We started doing this haunted house last year just for fun and decided this year to make it a community food drive. Me and my fellow (FFA) members worked hard to build it all week. I’m very proud of how it all turned out and we all had lots of fun,” said Willcox FFA chapter officer and student Derek Terry.
The house included a maze, a crawl space, and plenty of FFA students willing to scare any individual who dared to enter the agricultural building.
“I accidentally touched one of them because they scared me, I had to say sorry to them. But they scared me!” said haunted house attendee Katie Wilson after exiting the house.
