WILLCOX — A space for aspiring actors, designers, and lovers of theater just opened to the community.
A new performing arts program launched last Tuesday evening at Studio 128. The Palace Players, named in reference to the Willcox Theater and Art’s Historic Palace Saloon, will meet biweekly to explore aspects of theater performance.
During last week’s session, the group engaged in various acting exercises and discussed the direction of the Palace Players. Acting is a key focus of the program, but future sessions will indulge essential roles such as design, tech and directing as the Palace Players develop its structure.
“We want to help fill in the gaps of the Willcox Theater and Arts showcase that’s missing out of our repertoire,” said program coordinator Gary Clement.
An additional goal of the Palace Players is to make the group self-run as members become consistent and each find their niche within the program.
“I would like to see this project turn into a functional theater company that can do plays regularly,” Clement said.
The group welcomes beginners and professionals alike. Clement encourages anyone to participate and discover what interests them.
“Come down and give it a try. If you find out acting isn't for you, there are other things happening behind the scenes that you may find yourself capable of doing,” Clement said.
The Palace Players’ next session will be at Studio 128 on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. Participation is open to the public and community service opportunities for students are available.
For more information contact manager@willcoxtheater.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.