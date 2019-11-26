BOWIE- Big changes for the Bowie Elementary School shone out when it was recognized as the ‘Most Improved School’ in Cochise County.
Bowie school officials were contacted regarding the recognition by Jacqueline R. Clay, who is the Cochise County School Superintendent of Schools. In her letter, Clay lauded the Bowie Elementary School.
“The overall performance of your students is higher than (the) state average. A "B" grade reflects their distinguished accomplishment on the statewide assessment, significant growth, and overall performance. This grade measures critical areas key to students' success in school and career, mastery of math and language arts, and their readiness to move on,” wrote Clay in her letter of congratulations to Bowie Superintendent Wendy Conger.
Mike Myers commended Conger’s leadership, crediting her with guiding the school and encouraging the students and teachers to strive for higher achievements.
“She’s always trying to keep them involved, that’s why her students have gone so far. I’ve been on the school board for 9 years and Wendy has outperformed any other superintendent. I cannot give her enough praise. And when we give her praise, she blushes,” said Myers. “She says, ‘I don’t deserve that.’ But it’s a school district, there’s going to be ups and downs, but all I see is ups.”
