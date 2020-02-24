PHOENIX — On Wednesday, Feb. 19, representatives Arizona’s community colleges rallied at the state Capitol to showcase programs, students and the economic benefits the colleges deliver to Arizona.
They converged there to thank their legislators and Governor Doug Ducey for the one-time funding from last year and urge them to continue to invest in Arizona community colleges.
“We represent 10 college districts and nearly 300,000 students, nearly double the number of public universities,” said Eastern Arizona College President Todd Haynie. “Our financial impact is staggering, with graduates earning $11 billion in increased wages over their working lives, equating to 5.6 percent of the total gross state product.”
College presidents and chancellors from around the state kicked off the event by highlighting how the 2019-20 funds are being used.
Pima Community College shared how it is expanding its Aviation Technology Center for more classrooms, labs and a second commercial jet hangar, helping create more than 450 jobs with a total economic impact of $225.5 million over the next five years.
Cochise College, a rural educational hub in southern Arizona, is constructing a new automotive technology building on its Sierra Vista Campus and a new agricultural greenhouse on the Douglas Campus.
With the nursing shortage crisis, Maricopa Community Colleges is creating a state-of-the-art nursing program with funding to cover program development, equipment and facility expansion at Gateway and Paradise Valley Community Colleges.
Central Arizona College President Dr. Jackie Elliot said, “We provide the most important and accessible educational entry point for traditionally underserved students and are the number one gateway to higher education.”
At the event, students, faculty and staff from every corner of the state presented programs on the Capitol lawn, from robotics at Yavapai Community College to virtual welding at Mohave Community College. Northland Pioneer College put on a law enforcement stun gun presentation, and its Fire Science Department showed how backdrafts can be deadly if not correctly assessed. Coconino Community College brought in a program dog to illustrate the need for more veterinary techs, and Eastern Arizona College kept the mood lively with its marching band. Estrella Community College exhibited cyber security and Mesa Community College demonstrated automated technology.
Close to 600 people toured the exhibits, including legislators, who were reminded that the programs funded make students career-ready in high-demand jobs with skills needed by today’s employers.
Several students toured the chamber with the legislators and told them what Arizona Community Colleges means to them and how important the funding is.
The tagline from the event was #FundWhatWorks.
“Today’s event vividly illustrates how consistent, equitable state funding helps create programs and jobs that can change student lives and contribute to Arizona’s economy,” said Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr. “We want to continue to collaborate with the legislators and Governor Ducey to fund what works.”
A video of the event can be seen at https://youtu.be/Ngbjy0Bn6hw.
