WILLCOX — Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program will issue cards to children entering Willcox Elementary in grades K-2 to receive a free backpack with supplies.

Registration will take place at the SEACAP office, 300 W. Rex Allen Dr., in Willcox, on July 29 and Aug. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Distribution will take place Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for those whose last name begins with the letters A-M.

Those whose last name begins with the letters N-Z can pick up their backpacks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 2.

