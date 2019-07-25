WILLCOX — Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program will issue cards to children entering Willcox Elementary in grades K-2 to receive a free backpack with supplies.
Registration will take place at the SEACAP office, 300 W. Rex Allen Dr., in Willcox, on July 29 and Aug. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Distribution will take place Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for those whose last name begins with the letters A-M.
Those whose last name begins with the letters N-Z can pick up their backpacks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.