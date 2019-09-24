WILLCOX — Registration has begun for Cars for Kids 6, the annual car, truck and motorcycle show to benefit AYSO No. 1231.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Keiller Park, during Rex Allen Days. The show is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, tractors and bikes. There were 73 entries last year, and the goal is to reach 100 this year.
Top five plaques will be awarded for bikes, people’s choice, kids choice, veterans choice, best project award and work in progress award, with the highlight a 5-foot-tall Best in Show trophy. Student entries will qualify for the Young Guns Award, and there will be a trophy for most club attendance.
First 85 entries will receive an event T-shirt, a can koozie and shot glass.
In addition to the vehicles, there will be music, a local fair, carnival and more. A raffle for two general admission any- day passes to Barrett Jackson Collector Car Auction in January 2020 in Scottsdale, along with other items, will be available. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and may be purchased online as well as at the event.
All proceeds benefit local AYSO youth soccer. Pre-registration is encouraged; entry forms are available at facebook.com/Cars4Kidsaz, www.rexallendays.org, www.cruisinarizona.com/, or contact Sherry Lynn at 520-253-0566.
