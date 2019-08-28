August 18
8:44 a.m. — Medics responded to eastbound 389 for a male subject with an injured ankle. The subject was taken to NCCH for treatment.
8:50 p.m. — Willcox Fire and Bowie Fire responded to MP 359, I-10, for a report of two passenger vehicles on fire. It was only one vehicle on fire. There were no injuries, and Willcox Fire was canceled en route. Bowie Fire had the fire handled.
August 20
9:08 a.m. — Officers responded to North Prescott to take a report of an assault.
9:12 a.m. — Officers responded to West Downen for a report of a theft.
3:18 p.m. — Medics responded to Dollar General for a female with difficulty breathing.
5:15 p.m. — Medics responded to West Graham for an elderly male subject who was assaulted.
5:19 p.m. — Officers arrested a male subject with multiple warrants out of JP4. The subject was booked into jail.
5:35 p.m. — Medics responded to East Singing Arrow for a 77-year-old female with a possible broken hip.
7:07 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Fort Grant Road for a 71-year-old male with a diabetic issue. The subject was transported to NCCH for treatment.
August 21
9:57 a.m. — Medics responded to East Maley for a fall, lift assist only.
10:30 a.m. – An officer requested a Department Report for drugs at the High School.
2:10 p.m. — Medics responded to I-10 milepost 347 for a Greyhound bus that broke down. Most subjects were transported to high school auditorium; a few were transported to NCCH for heat-related symptoms.
5:06 p.m. — Officers and Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Lewis Street for a female who was stabbed. The suspect was apprehended without incident. The victim was transported with nonlife-threatening injuries.
7:13 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Bisbee Ave. for a sick female. Patient refused transport/treatment.
10:01 p.m. – An officer responded to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail for drugs that were found in a prisoner’s property.
August 22
12:15 p.m. — Benson PD sent a hit confirmation for a female who has a warrant out of its department; warrant was confirmed.
1:46 p.m. — Medics responded to a residence in Bowie for sick person.
4:05 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the San Simon rest area for a fall. Medics canceled prior to arrival; subject didn’t want treatment.
4:18 p.m. — Officers responded to East Stewart for a report of an assault. The incident happened in the county; case turned over to CCSO.
August 23
11:29 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Flagstaff for a sick female. She was transported to NCCH.
12:52 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Fort Willcox RV Park for a male subject who fell. He refused transport.
2:01 p.m. — Officers responded to NCCH for a dog bite. The dog will be quarantined at the shelter.
