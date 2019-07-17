SIERRA VISTA — Adult Education classes at Cochise College begin this August.
Students must register in advance by bringing a photo ID for proof of residency to their nearest Cochise College campus or center during registration hours. The course fee is between $20 and $50, based on a sliding scale according to household income.
At the Willcox Center, registration sessions are offered at each location between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14-15. Willcox classes begin Monday, Aug. 19.
Registration for classes on the Sierra Vista and Douglas campuses are from July 15 through Aug. 7 for classes starting Tuesday, Aug. 13. Apply at the Adult Education/1400 Building in Sierra Vista or the Adult Education/400 Building on the Douglas Campus from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
At the Benson Center, registration sessions are offered between 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13-14. Benson classes begin Monday, Aug. 19.
Cochise College Adult Education helps adult learners acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to enter the work force or postsecondary education by focusing on academics, technology, and communication. Classes provide instruction for foundational skill building, high school equivalency test preparation or English language acquisition for non-native speakers in job and college contexts.
Call the Cochise College Adult Education Department at 520-515-5456 in Sierra Vista or 520-439-6832 in Douglas, or visit www.cochise.edu/adulteducation for more information.
