March 9
10:00 am - Officers responded to the ER at NCCH for a male subject that was refusing to leave the hospital. Subject was escorted off the property. No report taken.
10:58 a.m. - An officer checked on a male subject at the Royal Western acting suspicious.
4:33 p.m. - Medics responded to North Hamilton Road for an unknown issue.
March 10
2:38 p.m. - Medics and WPD Officers responded to West Fremont Street for a suicidal male subject. The male was gone upon officers arrival. Officers attempted to locate with negative results.
9:10 p.m. - Medics and WXFD responded to North Arizona Ave for a 70-year-old female who fainted.
March 13
1:04 p.m. - Willcox fire department responded to I-10 Milepost 320 at the eastbound rest area for a report of a semi truck on fire. Fire Department was cancelled on scene.
2:20 p.m. - Medics and Willcox Fire Department responded to I-10 Milepost 316 eastbound for a motor vehicle accident with one female subject ejected from vehicle. One patient was flown from the scene and one transported by ground.
4:41 p.m. An officer responded to North Haskell for a possible burglary. This was a trespassing, involving several juveniles inside the building.
March 16
10:00 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Meidical Services (WEMS) responded to North Bowie Ave for a 2 year-old child that was ill. WEMS was canceled onsite. The grandmother wanted to take the patient privately.
10:44 a.m. - WEMS responded for a lift assist on North Mesa Ave. No further medical need.
11:25 a.m. - An officer took a theft report from South Bowie Avenue. Reporting person stated tools were missing, then set up camera & caught the subject taking items again from the home.
12:43 p.m. - An officer cited a driver that sped past a blue stake zone with Public Works staff on site.
1:49 p.m. - An officer made contact with subjects on North Bisbee Avenue for a noise complaint. Issue was resolved while on scene.
10:33 p.m. - An officer cited and released a male subject at a Circle K for DUI.
March 17
2:58 p.m. - Medics responded to North Flagstaff Avenue for a 91-year-old female with open wounds on her foot. Patient was transported to NCCH.
3:40 p.m. - Medics responded to The Royal Western Lodge for a 72-year-old male with a neck injury.
4:05 p.m. - Medics responded to I-10 westbound milepost-372 for a single vehicle rollover.
8:21 p.m. - An officer arrested a male subject at NCCH for an active warrant out of JP4.
8:39 p.m. - An officer arrested two male subjects for theft and drug charges. Search warrant done at Royal Western.
March 20
9:29 a.m. - Medics responded to North Bisbee Avenue for an elderly male with flu like symptoms. Patient was transported to NCCH.
11:12 a.m. - Medics responded to Haskell & Maley for an elderly male that needed a lift assist. Medics were cancelled on scene.
11:14 a.m. - An officer took a report of a stolen lawn mower from Granada St.
12:25 p.m. - Medics responded to Granada Street for a 68-year-old male having an allergic reaction. Patient was transported to NCCH.
3:50 p.m. - An opfficer arrested a male subject for sex offense. Subject was booked in the county jail.
10:37 p.m. - Officers responded to a domestic violence call. A subject was arrested and booked into jail.
March 21
12:19 a.m. - Willcox Police and EMS responded to Sunset Inn for an intoxicated male subject. Subject was transported to NCCH. Subject was later released from NCCH and taken back to his hotel room by an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.