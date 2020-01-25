WILLCOX- Bending musical genres and finding their personal flair, this trio aims high.
Take3 is a new group which includes violin, cello, and piano. With a background in classical music, this group finds its niche in classical rock fusion. The upcoming performance at Studio 128 in Willcox on January 30 will be the first time the group will be in Willcox. Mixing songs by Imagine Dragons with music from Carmen, Take3 likes to perform music from various films such as Pirates of the Caribbean along with classical pieces and popular music.
“We felt like we needed to combine the genres,” said violinist Lindsay Deutsch. “We love performing, and we love to chat with the audience. Where classical music is very strict, we find it is best to get to know the area and to interact with our audience. We like to tell our story through the show.”
The Take3 group is based out of Los Angeles. If anyone has watched the Netflix show, The Witcher, they might have already heard Deutsch’s work. All of the violin music in The Witcher was performed by Deutsch.
“We want to present it like a rock concert. Lights, fog, and having the time of our lives,” said Deutsch regarding their performance style.
Tickets for Take3’s upcoming performance in Willcox are available at the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts. After the show, the group intends to chat with the audience members and sell their music.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.