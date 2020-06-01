When Liz Tenney, a Willcox parent and business owner, heard Duncan parents were putting on an independent prom for their kids, an idea was sparked.
If locals were interested in sponsoring and putting in volunteer hours, why couldn't the community hold a prom for kids in the Willcox, Bowie and San Simon area?
“I thought 'Half of us parents have already bought dresses and shoes and spent on the money on our kids to go to prom, so what couldn’t we have a prom?'” said Tenney.
After asking people on Facebook if they were interested in a homemade prom, Tenney said locals stepped up. A member of the Willcox Elks Lodge worked with her so the prom could be located outside of the building and from then on Tenney said the pieces fell into place.
“Everyone is really rallying together in this town,” said Tenney. “I feel like I’m doing more delegating than doing the actual work.”
Tenney said the parental support and feedback have been amazing.
A food truck will be at the event and a DJ has volunteered to play music for the celebration.
Tenney is buying materials to build a portable dance floor. She has also received some help from the Willcox junior high prom committee.
Combining junior and senior prom grades together, Tenney said kids from all local schools, including Elfrida, and homeschooling teens are welcome.
Bowie Superintendent Wendy Conger will be purchasing cookies and sodas.
“I’m just excited we’re going to be doing something together,” said Conger.
Conger said the Bowie seniors never have a prom since their graduating classes are so small, so she is ecstatic they can experience this celebration. Five students graduated from BHS this year.
“Everyone is chipping in so it shouldn’t have to cost anything,” said Conger. “The kids are really happy. They’re going to have a king and queen from each school.”
Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis was all for the idea.
"I think it’s great if the kids can be recognized and have fun and have a prom. Kudos to the parents who are doing it," said Davis. "Unfortunately, because of the requirements of the state and the schools, we weren’t able to have it and it’s awesome that they’re picking it up and making it fun for the kids."
