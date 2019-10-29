WILLCOX- Although the occupants fled the vehicle after it was engulfed in flames, two individuals had to be flown from the scene.
According to a Department of Public Safety trooper, the vehicle was an R.V. which caught on fire on the I-10 near milepost 329, Monday. The right front tire of the vehicle blew, and the driver of the vehicle pulled the vehicle over. The trooper told the Range News that two older individuals were in the vehicle, a man and a woman.
The male subject’s hair was singed, and the female passenger broke her leg. Due to the fact that the individuals who were in the vehicle were so close to the fire, both received second-degree burns and were transported to the Phoenix burn center.
Willcox Fire, Sunsites-Pearce Fire, Benson Fire, Healthcare Innovations ambulance, and Lifeline responded to the incident.
