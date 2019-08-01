WILLCOX — Willcox voters are being asked to vote on a special bond election this November, and public comment on the bond is currently being solicited.

The special bond election for Willcox Unified School District No. 13 will be held Nov. 5.

Public comment — both pro and con — is being sought for the voter information pamphlet that will be mailed to every household in the district.

Any person wishing to submit a pro or con statement, not to exceed 200 words, may do so by mail or e-mail, no later than Wednesday, Aug. 7. Statements should include the author’s name, address, telephone number, and whether the name can be printed in the information pamphlet.

Statements can be emailed to Nikki Madden at kmadden@cochise.az.gov or mailed to Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office, 1415 Melody Lane, Building C, Bisbee, AZ 85603.

One other Cochise County school district — Tombstone Unified School District No. 01 — is also conducting a bond election on Nov. 5.

Tags

Load comments