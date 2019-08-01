WILLCOX — Willcox voters are being asked to vote on a special bond election this November, and public comment on the bond is currently being solicited.
The special bond election for Willcox Unified School District No. 13 will be held Nov. 5.
Public comment — both pro and con — is being sought for the voter information pamphlet that will be mailed to every household in the district.
Any person wishing to submit a pro or con statement, not to exceed 200 words, may do so by mail or e-mail, no later than Wednesday, Aug. 7. Statements should include the author’s name, address, telephone number, and whether the name can be printed in the information pamphlet.
Statements can be emailed to Nikki Madden at kmadden@cochise.az.gov or mailed to Cochise County School Superintendent’s Office, 1415 Melody Lane, Building C, Bisbee, AZ 85603.
One other Cochise County school district — Tombstone Unified School District No. 01 — is also conducting a bond election on Nov. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.