WILLCOX- Wednesday night turned violent when a man stabbed a female victim in the neck, claiming afterward he had been hypnotized into doing it.
Willcox Police responded to the area of West Lewis Street at 5:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon to the call of a stabbing. The victim, a woman who lived in the area, was allegedly stabbed in the neck by Ian Carl Jensen, 34, of Willcox.
According to the police report, the victim’s grandson had brought his motorcycle to the victim’s house to show the victim and the victim’s husband. In the grandson’s statement, the grandson was showing the victim’s husband the motorcycle when he looked over and saw Jensen pacing back and forth behind the victim. The victim had been leaning up against the house, and that was when, according to the eyewitness statement, Jensen began punched the victim on the right side of her face. That was when the grandson noticed the knife in Jensen’s hand and Jensen had apparently stabbed the victim. The weapon was a silver kitchen aid knife with a three inch blade.
After walking away, Jensen came back with the knife toward the victim but then dropped the knife on the ground. That was when the victim’s husband, who carried a cane that turns into a taser, held up his cane toward Jensen. Jensen left the knife near a rose bush, and waited for the police to arrive. In the grandson’s statement, he said that Jensen began yelling at the victim’s husband and grandson, saying that they had made him stabb the victim and that they hypnotized him.
The victim was later transported to Northern Cochise Community Hospital and then flown to Banner University Hospital. However, the victim was later interviewed by Willcox Police, wherein the victim told the police that Jensen was her relative and had mental issues. In the victim’s statement the victim said Jensen had recently been released from prison and told the police that Jensen would either have to be placed in a shelter in Tucson or go back to live with the victim. According to the victim, Jensen had arrived that morning and began talking to himself and had voices in his head talk back.
Later, the police were given video of Jensen saying he was going to chop off the victim’s head. Also, Willcox police were also notified that possible drugs were found in Jensen’s belongings. Jensen was arrested, and has been charged with domestic violence and attempted homicide. This is not Jensen’s first brush with the law, and has been arrested multiple times over the past 20 years with charges ranging from shoplifting, to burgary as well as weapons misconduct and fighting.
