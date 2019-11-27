Christmas comes early at Holiday House

WILLCOX — AZ Beta’s Christmas on the Beach marked off another successful year of the annual Holiday House.
Friday evening was filled with shimmer and glee as the Holiday House celebrated its 40th anniversary. Locals, regulars and newcomers began lining up at 4 p.m. with chairs and blankets to prepare for a 90-minute wait.
Once open, the room quickly filled with hundreds of visitors eager to scope out the goodies inside and to check in with Santa.
The Lambda Chi Omega Sorority Beta Chapter — locally known as AZ Beta — kicked off the holiday season with “Christmas on the Beach” as the evening’s theme.
The front reception room of the Willcox Elks Lodge was laden with an array of handmade gifts, while the back room held dozens of baked treats and a line that nearly reached the entrance.
All items were made by AZ Beta members.
