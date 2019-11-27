Christmas comes early at Holiday House

Holiday House
WILLCOX — AZ Beta’s Christmas on the Beach marked off another successful year of the annual Holiday House.

Gavin Gobble Baker, Tracix Gobble Baker, Sarah Gutierrez

From left, Gavin Gobble Baker, Tracix Gobble Baker and Sarah Gutierrez examine the handmade items for sale at AZ Beta’s Holiday House last Friday at the Willcox Elks

Friday evening was filled with shimmer and glee as the Holiday House celebrated its 40th anniversary. Locals, regulars and newcomers began lining up at 4 p.m. with chairs and blankets to prepare for a 90-minute wait.

Once open, the room quickly filled with hundreds of visitors eager to scope out the goodies inside and to check in with Santa.

Ramona Torres

Ramona Torres tells Santa what she would like for Christmas.

The Lambda Chi Omega Sorority Beta Chapter — locally known as AZ Beta — kicked off the holiday season with “Christmas on the Beach” as the evening’s theme.

Emily Hayes, Ben Miller, Lee Miller

The handmade goodies tables proved extremely popular. Checking out the selection is, from left. Emily Hayes, Ben Miller and Lee Miller.

The front reception room of the Willcox Elks Lodge was laden with an array of handmade gifts, while the back room held dozens of baked treats and a line that nearly reached the entrance.

Handmade gifts

Plenty of handmade gifts were available for purchase at this year’s Holiday House.

All items were made by AZ Beta members.

