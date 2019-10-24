WILLCOX- A can of food or a coat with some socks are appreciated by families in need within the community.
This year’s Maid Rite Feeds food drive kicks off November 1 in order to have enough to distribute to families their Christmas dinner boxes on December 14. This is the fifth annual food drive by Maid Rite feeds. Since September, Maid Rite Feeds have been collecting coats and continued a sock drive through the month of October. November kicks off the final stage of the drive with the non-perishable food drive in November through December.
Cheryl Moss, co-owner of Maid Rite Feeds in Willcox told the Range News that applications are available for families who are interested in receiving the food and clothing in the store.
“It’s geared to give back to the community,” said Moss. “One of our distributors has this program if you purchase from them you receive points and merchandise back when you feed the kids. With that we can purchase products for the kids. They have milk now that has a shelf life. We purchased a pallet of that so every family can have milk for their kid’s cereal. And I think it’s just wonderful. We have resources that can help the community, so we use them. Right now we’re still collecting coats, shoes, and socks as well.”
Individuals interested in donating can bring their food socks or coats to the Willcox Maid Rite Feed store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.