BOWIE — Celebrating a year of accomplishment, Bowie broke bread together.
The community held its annual Christmas luncheon last Wednesday in the Bowie school gym. Greeting each attendant at the door, Superintendent Wendy Conger and Bowie school board members made the visit personal to every person upon arrival.
“It has been a good year for Bowie Unified School District and its community, with plenty to celebrate,” said attendee Rachel Garza. “Recognition of the Elementary School selected as the most improved school in Cochise County is just one of many. It takes a special connection between the community and the school to be able to show we are all working towards the same goals — community pride and education excellence.”
