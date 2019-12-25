WILLCOX- It took over 5 hours to hand out the food boxes, but the volunteers worked tirelessly to be sure all applicants received their Christmas dinner.
The Willcox Food Pantry was able on Monday as a large line of people waited patiently for their chance to receive a turkey, a box of food, and the chance to pick a gift for their loved ones.
“It was really successful,” said pantry director Nell Worden. “We gave out 210 turkey dinners. We didn’t get through until 5:00 pm. People were happy and everybody got a complete Christmas dinner and they all got gifts and we had things left over and I think it was a big success. It was really successful and I’m really proud of the fact that we were able to help that many people. We also sent 15 Christmas dinners to Bowie.”
Last year the pantry was able to give 120 boxes to those in need. This year there was an increase in meal applications, but the pantry was able to fill the needs in the community. This year, Safeway furnished the pantry with 100 dinners, and the pantry purchased enough food for the rest. Worden told the Range News that there were still several meals left, and that she would be at the pantry on Christmas eve waiting for individuals who may come in because they couldn’t the day before.
“I think this is an awesome blessing that we live in a community that is willing to donate stuff to help the people in our community who may not otherwise be able to get these things. Like to get a turkey, toys, and we help with delivering food to the schools. It’s such a blessing that this town has so much generosity,” said pantry volunteer Sarah Wilson.
