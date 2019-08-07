WILLCOX — Local entities banded together to give students an extra edge for school on Friday.
The Northern Cochise Community Hospital (NCCH) and Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) combined with LifeNet and the Willcox Public Safety Department, as well as multiple other entities, Friday morning at the Sulphur Springs Medical Center for the annual Back to School Fair. Free sports physicals were performed at the medical center, and free backpacks were available across the street in the Rose C. Allan Senior Learning Center. The Range News was later notified that 30 backpacks were given away at the event.
“The providers at SSMC saw many children, saving parents that extra expense for kids to play sports. Parents also saved during the concurrent Back to School Health Fair across the street at the Rose C. Allan Senior Learning Center, sponsored by WASA (Willcox Against Substance Abuse) and NCCH. The families received free backpacks or totes filled with school supplies, courtesy of Cochise College, Willcox Police Department and SEACAP (Southeast Arizona Community Action Program),” said Ainslee Bull, NCCH Community Relations coordinator.
“Also at the fair were LifeNet/Air Methods, with more tote bags and supplies; Sunsites Pearce Fire District, with free car seats and fire safety; and Chiricahua Community Health Center Inc. with its Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, doing free preventative dental treatments. More than 150 people attended the events.”
