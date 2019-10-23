SONOITA- If you are willing to harness your horse and make a little journey, this cowboy festival is for you.
The Cowboy Festival, located in Sonoita, is on Saturday, November 2nd, from 10am to 4pm on the Empire Ranch at East Empire Ranch Road. The Empire Ranch has been a working cattle ranch for 140 years. During the 1940s and 1950s, Hollywood shot multiple films on the ranch. The John Wayne movie Red River was also filmed at the Empire Ranch.
This will be the 19th annual festival and is sponsored by the Empire Ranch Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit 501c3 and was established in 1997 in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management.
“They work very hard putting the Cowboy Festival event on so the public can get a real and intimate view of what it’s like living on a ranch, raising cattle and being a cowboy. This is a very special place to them and they enjoy sharing their love and passion with people who come and visit,” said Faith Boice, Board President, Empire Range Foundation in a recent Empire Ranch Foundation press release.
