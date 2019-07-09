WILLCOX — Ice cream, free lunch and saying, “Thank you for the good times” was the focal point of Maid Rite Feeds Customer Appreciation Day.
Cheryl Moss, co-owner of the store, told the Range News that the store had been rebuilt in 2013 to include a kitchen and multiple offices and that the business itself locally boasted 18 employees. Moss began the business and continues to run it with her cousins, David and Billy Thompson.
The annual thank-you event at the Maid Rite store always falls near Independence Day.
“It’s been great for us. We started in 1984,” Moss said. “I love the Fourth of July, and we wanted to do something for our customers. We’re happy to give back to the people who support us.”
