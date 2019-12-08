WILLCOX- Sparkling lights greeted visitors as they sipped hot chocolate, decorated caramel apples, and perused craft vendors Saturday in Railroad Park.
The annual light parade and craft fair incorporated the efforts of a plethora of organizations within the community including the City of Willcox, the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Apple Annies as well as the Willcox Historic Theater. The Encore Dance Studio held a recital before the parade, and the LDS Church performed a nativity scene after the parade. Multiple local craft vendors sold their handmade goods most of the day, Saturday.
“I believe in building up the downtown. I feel like this is a really good idea. We had a ton of food traffic but we didn’t have as many vendors. There’s usually a lot more vendors at Apple Fest than this, so it’s just going to be the vendors getting comfortable with being outside,” said vendor Larae Harguess, of Harguess Handcrafts. “Being a vendor here, I just got a lot more people interaction. Being here is a totally different market.”
Parade Winners:
Spectacular Sparkles: Valley Telecom
Spirit Award: Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative,
Frosty Award: Stronghold Feed
Mayor’s (sweepstake) Extended Hands Ministries
Magical Elf: Encore Dance Studio
Patriotic Award: Nuturien Ag
Emergency Vehicle Award: Bowie Fire Department
