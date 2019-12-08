191211-localnews-lightparade (16).JPG
Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News: Toy Story characters pause in the parade route to hand young parade attendee Jessie Kirk some candy while Jessie’s hand is held by his father, Kyle Kirk.

2019 Willcox Light Parade, performances, and nativity

WILLCOX- Sparkling lights greeted visitors as they sipped hot chocolate, decorated caramel apples, and perused craft vendors Saturday in Railroad Park.

The annual light parade and craft fair incorporated the efforts of a plethora of organizations within the community including the City of Willcox, the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Apple Annies as well as the Willcox Historic Theater. The Encore Dance Studio held a recital before the parade, and the LDS Church performed a nativity scene after the parade. Multiple local craft vendors sold their handmade goods most of the day, Saturday.

“I believe in building up the downtown. I feel like this is a really good idea. We had a ton of food traffic but we didn’t have as many vendors. There’s usually a lot more vendors at Apple Fest than this, so it’s just going to be the vendors getting comfortable with being outside,” said vendor Larae Harguess, of Harguess Handcrafts. “Being a vendor here, I just got a lot more people interaction. Being here is a totally different market.”

Parade Winners:

Spectacular Sparkles: Valley Telecom

Spirit Award: Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative,

Frosty Award: Stronghold Feed

Mayor’s (sweepstake) Extended Hands Ministries

Magical Elf: Encore Dance Studio

Patriotic Award: Nuturien Ag

Emergency Vehicle Award: Bowie Fire Department

