The Maverick Fire in the Dos Cabezas Mountains east of Willcox and southwest of Bowie is out.
Authorities still don't know the cause of the fire, which began Friday. A crew of 45 from the Bureau of Land Management and Aravaipa Veterans Interagency Hotshot Crew fought the blaze using single engine air tankers and three engines. Smoke was visible from Interstate 10 and both Willcox and Bowie.
According to Gabe Lavine, Cochise County emergency management director, the blaze never endangered the public or structures.
“Maverick Fire is complete; all crews have demobilized,” Lavine texted late Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.