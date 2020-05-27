The Maverick Fire in the Dos Cabezas Mountains east of Willcox and southwest of Bowie is out.

Authorities still don't know the cause of the fire, which began Friday. A crew of 45 from the Bureau of Land Management and Aravaipa Veterans Interagency Hotshot Crew fought the blaze using single engine air tankers and three engines. Smoke was visible from Interstate 10 and both Willcox and Bowie.

According to Gabe Lavine, Cochise County emergency management director, the blaze never endangered the public or structures. 

“Maverick Fire is complete; all crews have demobilized,” Lavine texted late Tuesday.

