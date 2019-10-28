WILLCOX- Although he is on a two-year probationary period, the prescription restrictions on Dr. Jeffery Bushman’s license have been lifted.
A complaint was made to the board expressly indicating that Bushman was over-prescribing narcotics to his patients earlier in the year. As a result, Bushman was called to the board in April of this year. In the April meeting, the board voted to strip Bushman of his ability to write prescriptions in a practice restriction disciplinary action. Bushman wasn’t allowed to prescribe controlled substances classes two to 5 for 6 months. Due to the fact that the Northern Cochise Community Hospital will not employ a physician with prescription restrictions on their license, Bushman’s contract was terminated by the hospital.
On October 19 the Arizona Board of Osteopathic Examiners in Medicine and Surgery met once again and Bushman, having undergone narcotics training since April, requested the board lift the restrictions on his license.
“It’s basically impossible to get a job with a restriction on your license I found out,” said Bushman during the October board hearing.
A report was read on Dr. Bushman’s narcotics prescribing history in a chart review of 10 charts. This chart review was once again presented to the board, reiterating what was found by a board inspection in April. The summary included patients receiving narcotic prescriptions who had no previous medical records available and the charts were not sent. Also, there were no substance agreements signed in correspondence with narcotic prescriptions. According to the investigation, Bushman’s patients had inconsistent urine screens and none were discussed in a progress chart review as Bushman continued to prescribe controlled substances. In the history of the charts received by the board inquiry, Dr. Bushman prescribed Benzodiazepines alongside other opioids. In another case, there was no discussion of the use of birth control while using opioids and Bushman’s patient became pregnant and delivered with no prenatal care while on opioids and benzos.
“With regards to the patient who was pregnant and received narcotics, that was not me. That was someone in the office. I never saw her during her pregnancy,” Bushman said to the board in October.
In response to Bushman’s statement, the board asked how Bushman’s name was on the pregnant patient’s file.
“The charts in our office are all together in one. I don’t know what happened but it was a nurse practitioner in the office who prescribed. And as far as the pain contracts, the PSP, pharmacy reports, I brought a copy of all those with me to the April meetings. For some reason, my office didn’t send them,” said Bushman.
A board member asked Bushman what he had learned in the past months. Bushman replied that he now questions the validity of long-term opioid prescribing. As for his future prescribing tendencies, Bushman said that he will defer all chronic pain management patients to specialists.
One of the doctors on the board knew about the Northern Cochise Hospital District Board of Directors meeting which was opened to the community in June regarding Bushman’s dismissal from the hospital. Bushman was asked to talk about the meeting. In the June Northern Cochise Hospital District Board of Directors meeting, Bushman spoke at length regarding his dismissal from the hospital, and many of his former patients expressed their extreme unhappiness toward the hospital and his discharge.
“Patients of mine, on their own, wanted to meet with the board of the hospital to discuss this and show their support for me. I didn’t haven’t anything directly to do with it. I attended it, but it was just something my patients did,” said Bushman.
To view the article covering the Northern Cochise Hospital District Board of Directors meeting at which Bushman and his former patients spoke, click here.
The board discussed what should be done with Bushman’s license restrictions, with two of the board being hesitant to reinstate Bushman’s prescribing abilities. Other members of the board sympathized with Bushman and wanted to lift the restrictions. In the end, the board lifted the restrictions, but a two-year probationary period was placed on Bushman and he must check-in quarterly with the Arizona Board of Osteopathic Examiners in Medicine and Surgery.
“I’m happy the restrictions are lifted and I’m going to go ahead and look for a position somewhere,” Bushman told the Range News after his October hearing.
To listen to the youtube audio link of the October 19 meeting the Arizona Board of Osteopathic Examiners in Medicine and Surgery at which Bushman was presented, click here.
