WILLCOX — A familiar face to the Willcox City Council has announced his resignation.
On Thursday’s Willcox City Council meeting, Elwood “Woody” Johnson stood before the council and those attending and formally stepped down from his seat.
“I have been proud to represent the City of Willcox over the past 15 years. It has been an honor to serve our constituents, and it has been an opportunity that I would choose to repeat, given the chance,” Johnson said. “My wife and I have decided to move closer to our daughter and her fiance in Washington, and that is the basis on which I have founded my decision to leave the community we have called home for more than 25 years.”
The City Council presented Johnson with a plaque, thanking him for his service to the community. Johnson’s resignation will go into effect July 19.
“Woody, I thank you. I think you were the first one I came and talked to when I first thought of running for City Council. I talked to you quite a bit, and you told me to just do it. I did it, and here we are. Thank you for your 15 years,” Vice Mayor Tim Bowlby said.
Johnson was the mayor of Willcox from 2016 to 2018 and served on the council for 15 years from July 2004 to July 2019.
Johnson was credited with overseeing the reconstruction of Railroad Avenue, revitalization and reconstruction of the Community Center, and having overseen 15 Willcox city budgets.
