WILLCOX — Medication-assisted treatment for those in the throes of addiction may yet become available . . . via transportation.
Alicia Hernandez, director of Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) discussed the progress of the nonprofit’s efforts to construct a medically assisted treatment center on Wednesday in a podcast through the Arizona Range News.
The efforts of WASA to bring a medically-assisted treatment clinic to Willcox has been ongoing for roughly a year. During a August 2019 Willcox City Council meeting, WASA requested a letter of support from the city in the effort to create a medically assisted treatment center. The Willcox City Council approved the request, showing support for WASA’s efforts.
However, the nonprofit has now taken a different approach to assist those in the Willcox area to access medically-assisted treatment.
“When I went to work at the school, just being around the students just kind of made it real that there are so little resources in Willcox,” Hernandez said. “I don’t want to say there’s not a need because there is a need. But it’s not enough for a sustainable clinic in Willcox.
“What CMS really doesn’t want to do is put something in there, it not be sustainable, and then take it away from the community. So right now different avenues that we are exploring are maybe getting a transportation van that will go to Willcox, pick individuals up, bring them to Safford to get their medically-assisted treatment, and take them back to Willcox.”
Hernandez told the Range News that a vehicle traveling to and from Safford to a proposed medically-assisted treatment clinic may make several trips a day Monday through Saturday.
