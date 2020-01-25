WILLCOX- The wrong-way driver traveled up the I-10 eastbound in the westbound lane.
According to the Department of Public Safety information officer, the wrong-way driver, identified as Joseph Birdsong, 67 of Tucson, was eastbound in the westbound lane of I-10 for approximately 6 to 8 miles.
There were reporting calls of the wrong-way driver initially depicting his location near I-10 milepost 329 on Wednesday at roughly 11:30am. The DPS troopers found Birdsong eastbound at approximately milepost 338. Troopers caught up to Birdsong as he was exiting the Willcox Rex Allen exit and went across the overpass and attempted to reenter the interstate on the 340 westbound lane.
Drug impairment appeared to be a factor in Birdsong’s actions. Birdsong was arrested and booked into jail. There were no vehicle collisions due to Birdsong’s wrong-way driving, and no one was injured.
Birdsong was stopped earlier in the day after he drove his vehicle into a median. However, impairment didn’t appear to be an issue at that time.
