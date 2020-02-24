WILLCOX- The senate bill 1668 funding Willcox ADOT road reconstruction keeps moving forward.
On Wednesday the bill 1668 went before the Appropriations Committee and passed with a 7 to one vote. Eventually the bill is hoped to be passed into the upcoming Arizona budget to fund the reconstruction of Haskell Avenue, Rex Allen Drive, and Maley Street in Willcox. Due to the fact that Haskell Avenue, Rex Allen Drive, and Maley Street are owned and maintained by Arizona Department of Transportation, the City of Willcox are unable to maintain or alter the road in any way. Hence, bill 1668 requests the amount of $3,500,000 be moved from the state general fund to the department of transportation to replace Rex Allen Drive, Haskell Avenue and Maley Street in Willcox.
“We got it through the house and then we got it to the senate committee. We’ve got one more step, and we can cross our fingers,” said Willcox Mayor Mike Laws. “You gotta go up there, show your face and plead your case. We said, ‘This is your road and we’d sure like to get it resurfaced with all the tourism going on.’ We’re trying to clean our own town up but we can’t clean this road up because we’re not allowed to. We were just pleading our case for them to fix their own roads.”
