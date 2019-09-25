WILLCOX — Pulling itself up by the bootstraps, the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture premiered its new goals and mission last Thursday.
The monthly meeting of the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture included a presentation by Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke. In the meeting, Blaschke introduced Jordan Parrish, who has been hired as business engagement specialist for the city. Among other things, Parrish will be assisting the chamber with computer work and updating systems.
“Our mission is to be a supportive voice of business in our community,” said Chamber President Katie Hill.
The updated Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture goals include networking within local businesses, promoting local businesses while updating and modernizing its own website.
Also, the chamber intends to educate the community business owners on a plethora of marketing and bookkeeping subjects, including holding classes on social media marketing and strategies.
“As the supportive voice of local business, the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture supports local businesses by creating networking, educational and promotional opportunities and serves as a connection to city, county and other government agencies,” the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture vision statement reads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.