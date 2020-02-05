The Sulphur Valley News, on Jan. 29, 1895, reported that the chief quartermaster of the Department of Army is advertising for proposals for disinterring, disinfecting, boxing and removing the remains of soldiers and their families, and crating and removing the headstones from the abandoned post of Fort Bowie, and delivering same at Bowie Station.
Advertisement, with the instructions how to get the necessary information, could be seen in the next issue of The Stockman.
The quietness of the community was broken Sunday when it became known that Bob Maclay and Miss Rosa Lange had suddenly left for New Mexico, where the nuptial bond could be tied without the protestations of the would-be bride’s stern parents, but the knot was never tied.
Maclay was well known here, and was employed in the exchange at Fort Grant. Friday evening he came down from the post, and left Saturday on a freight train for Bowie, where he was to meet the girl of his choice on Sunday morning according to pre-arranged plan. The start was made fine enough, but the absence of the young lady led to a search, and it was learned she had gone East.
The telegraph was promptly used to the effect that when the runaway couple reached Lordsburg, N.M., an officer of the law was in waiting to take the young lady in charge, where she was detained until the arrival of her father Monday morning. They all returned home last evening, and the family was grief-stricken at the action of the daughter, who is not yet 17 years of age.
Maclay takes a philosophical view of the situation, and was not saddened by one failure.
J.F. Crowley was the victim of another robbery, this time at the Elite Saloon. Mr. Crowley sleeps in a room adjoining the saloon, but was not disturbed by the burglars.
A hat and overcoat were handy nearby, and these garments were appropriated by his visitors. Some $16 in change was abstracted from the cash drawer. Entrance was had through the rear door and, to gain entrance into the back yard, an eight-foot wall had to be scaled.
At the time of the report, there was no clue to the robbers.
Compiled from the archives of the Chiricahua Regional Museum and Research Center, 127 E. Maley, Willcox.
