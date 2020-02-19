Willcox has a connection with Earp, only it was Warren, not Wyatt.
The Sulphur Valley News wrote on Jan. 15, 1895, that Warren Earp, driver of the Fort Grant stage, met with a severe and painful accident. While on the morning trip to the post, he happened to drop one of the reins for a moment and the team, taking advantage of this, started on a dead run.
Warren Earp, in reaching for the break lever, lost his balance and fell out on the road, his right arm doubling under him as he struck the ground, breaking his wrist bone. Dr. Lord, who was in the stage on his way to Grant, managed to gain possession of the reins and brought the team under control. Warren Earp proceeded to Fort Grant, where his arm was properly attended to and would soon be back at work again.
Mr. and Mrs. Doug Lemon suffered the loss of one of their twin babies the previous Friday. The little one was suffering from something on the order of the croup and, on account of the extremely tender age of about 3 weeks, made it difficult to render medical assistance. The funeral was held Saturday and the parents had the sympathy of their friends.
Another report was that a number of horses had been stolen from this vicinity. A roan horse belonging to Sam Benson is missing. The animal is hard to catch without being roped, and Mr. Benson said it was unlikely it would have wandered from home of its own accord.
Eduardo Escobosa had lost 10 horses and Reyes Escobosa five within the past two months. It is believed the stock was stolen and driven across the line to Sonora, Mexico, as a diligent search through the valley and neighboring mountains had not resulted in the recovery of the horses.
Dos Cabezas is looking up, according to a report that relayed that D. Waughtal’s mine in the gold camp had a very encouraging run of nearly 100 tons of ore showing $30 to the ton. The 15-stamp mill was being moved and set up at his mine. C.H. Snyder had a contract to put in 100 cords of wood for firing the engine.
Compiled from the archives of the Chiricahua Regional Museum and Research Center, 127 E. Maley, Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.