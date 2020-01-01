WILLCOX — According to the Jan. 1, 1895, edition of Sulphur Valley News, the editor visited the school at Fairbank. Miss Mary Hennesey was the teacher and the school had 25 pupils, ranging in age from 6 to 17. Studies ranged from the lowest primary grade to the fourth reader, grammar, language lessons, mental and written arithmetic. The school was described as having “excellent discipline and the teacher is very painstaking.”
The wreck of the Sunset Limited, between Dragoon and Benson, occurred the previous Saturday morning, resulting in “a great loss to the company, but a marvelous escape, unhurt, of the passengers.” The train was made up of five cars, including two sleepers, and carried a large number of passengers. Staff included the conductor, Baker, with engineer Hayes at the throttle.
Dragoon was left an hour behind time and, as the road from there is downhill, pretty fast time was made. There are many curves and the line there, for some of distance, is said to be the worst in the territory. As the engine shot around the curve near Ochoa Station, the engineer and fireman were horrified to see the bridge ahead of them in flames. To stop was impossible, and the train rushed on. The engine cleared the burning structure and then left the rails, bringing the train to a standstill so suddenly that the sleeping passengers were thrown from their berths.
The train had little more than stopped before the bridge, under the weight of two heavy sleepers that were partly on it, gave away. In a few minutes the sleepers were in flames and the passengers had difficulty in escaping. Many of them left valuables behind, which were destroyed. There was no water with which to extinguish the flames.
The distance to the nearest station was seven miles, and one of the train crew walked to that point and sent word to Tucson. A wrecking train was at once sent out and, in less than 12 hours, had the road cleared.
No one was hurt but the conductor, and his injuries were not serious. Detective Breakenridge, of the S. P. Company, arrived in Willcox the following Tuesday.
These stories and more can found at the archives of the Chiricahua Regional Museum and Research Center, 127 E. Maley, in Willcox.
