Dear Valued Patron,
During these unprecedented times, Arizona Range News is looking to do our part and minimize the potential transmission of COVID 19 virus. In doing so, our offices are now closed to all walk-in traffic until Monday, April 2.
Our normal course of business will continue to exist. Please use the following phone numbers to speak to a representative or email us at the following addresses.
Circulation - Newspaper delivery and/or website access
520-384-3571 or deedee.hicks@willcoxrangenews.com
Classified – If you need to place a classified line ad or cancel a garage sale…
520-384-3571 or deedee.hicks@willcoxrangenews.com
Advertising – If you need assistance to make an announcement for your business or organization.
520-384-3571 or steve.reno@willcoxrangenews.com
Newsroom – If you have a specific news story or want to speak to one of our valued journalists. to make an announcement for your business or organization.
928-428-2560 or editor@eacourier.com
All other inquires can be assisted through our front desk team
520-384-3571
We recognize these measures may seem a bit extreme, however our number one goal is to get critical information out to the community, and we must protect our ability to do so at all costs.
Your patience, support and understanding are greatly appreciated and we look forward to serving you via telephone or email today.
Sarah Keith
Publisher
