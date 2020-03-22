With deep sadness, Scott Braden passed away at his home in Willcox, AZ on March 2020, at the age of 57. He was born in Orange, California on November 1, 1962 to Robert and Katherine Braden. Scott moved to Arizona in 1975, and was a Willcox High School Graduate. Scott was a creative, intelligent, eclectic person who at an early age worked for several businesses around the community to include the radio station, which was one of his favorite jobs. He served on the Willcox Volunteer Fire Department for many years and spent his life as a dedicated public servant all around Southern, AZ, although Willcox was always his home. Scott retired as a Flight Medic; starting out with Critical Air and continuing on with various other flight air ambulance companies until his retirement. He loved the outdoors and was a free lance metal worker, but most of all he loved having adventures with his wife and living life to the fullest. Scott was an amazing and loving husband, father and grandpa. He loved his family most of all and always put them first. On June 21, 1998 in Tombstone, AZ he married the love of his life and best friend Linda who survives him. Also surviving are his son Christian and daughter in law Amy Smith of West Virginia, along with their children and his grandchildren Aedan and Tehya Smith. Preceding him in death were his parents. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Contributions may be made to the March of Dimes. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona
Most Popular
-
Gov. Ducey has no plans to expand restrictions on businesses, state residents
-
Phoenix, Tucson to close bars as Arizona coronavirus cases rise
-
Semi rolls to side after crossing median
-
UPDATE: Man found on US-191 committed suicide
-
Northern Cochise Community Hospital has suspended visits, other COVID-19 updates
-
O’Halleran, Yavapai County epidemiologist urge precautions, not panic
-
Local governments across Arizona declare a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak
-
Three children from Pima Elementary tested for COVID-19 on first day of clinic
-
Willcox City Hall closed, social distancing underway everywhere
-
Graham County gets its second COVID-19 victim
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.