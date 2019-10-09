Patricia Hayes, 73

Patricia Hayes, 73 years of age is currently missing from her residence in Naco Arizona. 

Cochise County Press Release:

Missing/Endangered Person

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing/endangered person from the Naco area.

Patricia Hayes, 73 years of age, was last seen at her residence in Naco Arizona on Sunday evening. Hayes was last seen wearing a white nightgown and and no shoes.

Ms. Hayes left her residence on foot with no additional direction of travel currently available.

Ms. Hayes is a white female, 5'8" tall, 170 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes, and has a medical condition that could impair her judgement.

If anyone has information regarding Ms. Hayes and her possible whereabouts, please call the Sheriff's Office at 432-9502 or 9-1-1.

