Ana Maria Abril of Willcox passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 34. She was born in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico on November 2, 1985 to Francisco Abril and Adelina Figueroa. Survivors include her husband Pablo Romero and her children Viana, Axel and Jesus Romero all of Willcox along with her parents Francisco Abril of Agua Prieta and Adelina Figueroa of Willcox. Also surviving are her siblings; Francisco (Cynthia) Abril, Vianey (Manuel Espinoza) Abril, Luis Abril and Jose Luis Abril all of Willcox and her grandparents; Teresa Figueroa, Miguel Figueroa and Francisco Abril. Preceding her in death was her grandmother Mariana Abril. Ana was a good mom and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Rosary was offered 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
