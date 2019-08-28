TUCSON — The National Weather Service reports that Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles north of Dragoon, or 14 miles west of Willcox. This storm was nearly stationary.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of northwestern Cochise County and may affect portions of I-10 between Wilcox and Benson.
Meanwhile, Doppler radar was also tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of San Manuel, heading toward Klondyke and southwestern Graham County.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
