William Morgan (Bill) Roberts, long time resident of Willcox, AZ Passed away peacefully in his sleep March 12 at 2am.
He is survived by his wife, Juana Roberts of Willcox, daughter Ann (Rich) Mason of Glendale, AZ, son Rick (Tamra) Roberts of Washakie, UT and daughter Terri Roberts of Scottsdale, AZ; step children Phillip Livesay, Elida (Ben) Rodger, Andrea (Thomas) Kibler, 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Morgan James Roberts, mother, Nellie Dorothy Roberts, daughters Karen Kay Nalls, Patricia Suzanne Roberts and step daughter Sonia Reginer.
His cremains will be flown to Pennsylvania to rest among his parents and relatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.