William Morgan (Bill) Roberts

William Morgan (Bill) Roberts

William Morgan (Bill) Roberts, long time resident of Willcox, AZ Passed away peacefully in his sleep March 12 at 2am.

He is survived by his wife, Juana Roberts of Willcox, daughter Ann (Rich) Mason of Glendale, AZ, son Rick (Tamra) Roberts of Washakie, UT and daughter Terri Roberts of Scottsdale, AZ; step children Phillip Livesay, Elida (Ben) Rodger, Andrea (Thomas) Kibler, 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Morgan James Roberts, mother, Nellie Dorothy Roberts, daughters Karen Kay Nalls, Patricia Suzanne Roberts and step daughter Sonia Reginer.

His cremains will be flown to Pennsylvania to rest among his parents and relatives.

To plant a tree in memory of William Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments