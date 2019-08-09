The Willcox Police Department issued a press release Friday night regarding a missing woman. Armida Soto-Tebaqu,67, has been labeled as a vulnerable and missing adult individual.
Prior to her disappearance, she was last seen walking on West Rex Allen Drive and was within the Willcox city limits. According to the press release, she takes medication daily. She had gone to a doctor’s appointment in Willcox and left her belongings and purse in her car prior to walking away from her doctor’s appointment at roughly 8:00 am.
“We have search and rescue in the way. They have a tracking, trailing hound coming to scent articles and see if they can scent track her,” said Willcox Director of Public Security Dale Hadfield on Friday evening.
At roughly 9:30 pm the same day, Hadfield contacted the Range News to say that Soto-Tebaqu had been found. Amazingly, she was located near milepost 350 walking alongside the I-10. Hadfield labeled her condition as slightly dehydrated but alright. Soto-Tebaqu had apparently walked 10 miles across the desert, when someone saw her walking and called the police.
This article was updated at 9:40pm when the location of the missing woman was brought to the Range News' attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.