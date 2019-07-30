National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north-central Cochise County until 5:30 p.m.

At 4:51 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Willcox, moving west at 20 mph. The storm is bringing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, with wind damage may occur to roofs, siding and trees.

Impacted areas include Willcox, Cochise and Kansas Settlement, and the following highways:

• Interstate 10 between mile markers 333 and 354, and between mile markers 357 and 361,

• State Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 347,

• State Route 191 Between mile markers 59 and 88.

To ensure protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

