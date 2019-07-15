National Weather Service

At 108 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Willcox, moving south at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include Willcox and Cochise and Interstate 10 between Cochise and Wilcox.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

