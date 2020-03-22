Joe Sanchez

Jose "Joe" Sanchez formerly of Bowie passed away in Mesa on March 14, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born in Indio, California on November 29, 1965 to Carmelo Sanchez and SanJuana Ramirez Sanchez. Joe was a 1985 graduate of Bowie High School. Was a Welder and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Survivors include his parents Carmelo and SanJuana of Bowie; children Samantha (Gabriel Moreland) Diaz of Bowie, Israel Montiel, Cianna Sanchez, Carina Sanchez and Tatiana Sanchez all of Mesa and his granddaughter Samya Moreland. Joe is also survived by his companion Alicia Montiel of Mesa; his siblings Mary Sanchez, Alex Sanchez and Carol Sanchez all of Bowie and his niece Cassandra Burns. A Rosary will be offered 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bowie. Burial will follow in Desert Rest Cemetery in Bowie. Please observed all the suggested CDC Coronavirus guidelines for gathering of groups of more than 10 people. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

