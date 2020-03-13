Norman "Normie" E. Welch, Jr. a resident of Tucson since 1968 passed away at St. Josephs Hospital on March 11, 2020 at the age of 58. He was born in Kennewick, Washington on June 15, 1961 to Norman E. Welch and Florence LaVern Couch Welch. He is survived by his father; Norman of Willcox and sisters; Sherry Forrester of Jacksonville, Texas and Jeannie Johnson of Willcox and his brother Bill ( Linda) Kraft of Wichita, Kansas. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews: Stacy LaVerne and Kristy Lee of Arizona, Holly Renee, Jennifer Kay and Lindsey Marie of Texas and Justin Kraft, Melissa Kraft and Jessica Kraft of Kansas. A very special thank you to the staff and care givers of the Tucson Residence Foundation who took care of Norman and loved him like family. Preceding him in death was his mother LaVern and step mother Mary. Graveside Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson. Contributions may be made in his name to the Tucson Residence Foundation, 115 S. Sherwood Village Drive, Tucson, Arizona 85710. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
