TUCSON — A flash flood watch is in effect for northern Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties, starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, through 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Widespread rain showers will begin Tuesday and continue into Friday afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms with the rain showers. In addition, strong southerly winds, reaching up to 25 mph, are expected from Tuesday night into Thursday morning.
Preliminary rainfall estimates from Tuesday morning through Friday evening range from
0.75 of an inch to 2 inches, with higher amounts in higher elevations.
A flash flood watch means that conditions are becoming favorable for flash flooding to develop.
High rainfall rates or repeated showers and thunderstorms moving across the same location can result in rapidly rising water in area washes. This can create dangerous conditions, especially at low-water crossings. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flash floods.
Mountain snow in elevations above 7,000 feet is expected to begin accumulating Wednesday evening and continue into Friday. Estimated snowfall amounts range from 12 inches to 24 inches.
